At 7 p.m. ET this evening I will release the first episode of an 8-part series called The War for Bankocracy. The series is timely given the significant changes to our financial system that got underway within these first few days of the second Trump Administration.

The War for Bankocracy examines the steady, historical, up-to-the-present-moment encroachment by central banks on the sovereignty of nations, with particular focus on the United States, where the U.S. Constitution currently stands in the way of a total takeover by the Federal Reserve or any other privately owned financial institution. The Constitution achieves that noble end by putting any U.S. monetary authority (like the Fed) under congressional control and thus making that authority subject to transparency laws.

This prize legal feature of the U.S. system is altogether absent from global central banks like the European Central Bank (creation date: 1998). Thus, any assault on the Constitution in the sphere of money issuance has to be taken very seriously, because the stakes (transparency into what’s going on with OUR monetary system, for openers) are so high.

In this connection, the first episode of the series, “Warning Shot,” explains how the Constitution came under exactly such an assault in the waning days of the Biden Administration, which issued a memo that is downright horrifying. Of course, when it comes to the those who occupy important monetary policy positions in the political arena, it’s next to impossible to distinguish one administration from the next based on party politics. So the Biden memo has to be taken as the ill omen that it is rather than a one-off from a derelict.

All presidential administrations, regardless of party affiliation, think the same way when it comes to serving their masters. The Biden Administration, for instance, preferred to populate its monetary ranks with BlackRock alumni, whereas the first Trump Administration aped Barack Obama by drawing heavily from the alumni pool of Goldman Sachs.

There’s not a dime’s worth of difference between the ranks of any of these administrations when it comes to money: bailouts and special rules for Wall Street, backed up by the crony, privately owned Fed, while Main Street is served up cold dishes of austerity and strict legal enforcement.

The Biden memo thus should be viewed as a bellwether for what’s coming, and what’s coming looks to be major changes to the U.S. monetary system, none of them for the better you may rest assured. And first and foremost on that menu is transparency.

Because the series is such a major undertaking, I have enlisted the help of Catherine Austin Fitts and solari.com as the series insurer and depository. I will provide the specific link HERE once the site is live.

As the series insurer, Solari serves as a backup channel of sorts in the event that YouTube, Odysee and/or Bitchute cancel my BestEvidence channel. The War for Bankocracy will be freely available HERE regardless of what the raging censorship machine outside is up to.

As the series depository, Solari will likewise make freely available the constituent content that goes into every episode. For the first episode, that will include several full HD (1920 X 1080) video clips and a pdf of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act. The purpose of the depository is to encourage other researchers and creators to make use of any materials that they might wish to rely on in their own work.

I love the series format. When I came across the Biden memo in August of last year, I went to work on a video very soon afterwards. I quickly found myself in a familiar and uncomfortable position, making difficult decisions cutting source material so as to pare what would otherwise be a 3-hour video down to more like an hour. I’d always told myself that editing was just difficult work and required creativity in mapping out and telling a cohesive story.

Finally I realized how hard I was working against myself. The lightbulb moment came, almost inevitably in retrospect, while watching a four-season series that was basically a single 40-hour story. My stories tend to be long, too, I thought to myself. Maybe not 40 hours long, but long enough that I really needed several episodes to do certain topics justice.

At that point in my light bulb experience, the only real question was where to put the chapter markers in the story, and how to drop the hook to get from one episode to the next. The point is, the series format allows for solid content to be expanded and amplified rather than taking on the risks of compression.

Thus was born The War for Bankocracy. The first episode clocks in at just under 40 minutes.

Thereafter episodes will come out on pretty much on a biweekly schedule, explained at the 9:40 mark of the first episode coming out tonight.

—JT